Taboola reaffirms Q1 outlook, and expects to achiveve ex-tac gross profit target of over $1B by 2025

Mar. 29, 2022 7:26 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) is hosting its first investor day as a public company today at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City.
  • In the event, the company is announcing ex-TAC Gross Profit to exceed $1B by 2025 while maintaining 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margins.
  • The company is also re-affirming 1Q22 financial guidance ranges that it released on February 22, 2022.
  • The company sees Q1 Revenues in the range of $353M to $359M vs. consensus of $356.61M; Gross profit of $108M to $112M; ex-TAC Gross profit of $134M to $138M; Adjusted EBITDA of $32M to $34M; Non-GAAP net income of $12M to $14M.
