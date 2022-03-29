Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) jumped 22% in premarket trading after it agreed to a $28/share sale to a private equity consortium.

Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) agreed to buy the TV/Internet ratings company for $16 billion including debt, according to a statement. The deal represents a 60% premium to Nielsen's stock price on March 11, before speculation about a potential transaction. The deal also included a 45-day "go-shop" period, where Nielsen can solicit other interest for the company.

The deal announcement comes after Nielsen last week rejected a $25.40/share offer from the same consortium and the revised deal is at 10% premium to the rejected bid.

"After a thorough assessment, the board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for our shareholders by providing a cash takeout at a substantial premium, while supporting Nielsen's commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders," James A. Attwood, Chairperson of Nielsen's Board of Directors said in the statement.

The consortium said it secured fully committed debt and equity financing, including an approximately $5.7 billion equity commitment from the consortium consisting of Evergreen and Brookfield. There are no financing conditions to the closing of the transaction.

The deal is subject to approval by Nielsen shareholders, regulatory approvals, consultation with the works council and other customary closing conditions. The transaction will also be subject to UK court approval pursuant to a scheme of arrangement. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

The parties can also elect to complete the transaction pursuant to an agreed-upon tender offer.

Nielsen no longer intends to commence share repurchases under the Board's previously approved authorization.

The story was first reported by the WSJ.

J.P. Morgan and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead financial advisors to Nielsen. BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, HSBC Securities and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Evergreen and Brookfield.

The sale also comes after WindAcre, one of Nielsen's biggest holders, said last week that it would not support a sale of the TV/Internet ratings company. WindAcre disclosed in a filing earlier this month that it had a 9.61% stake in Nielsen (NLSN) and it believed the shares were "deeply undervalued." WindAcre said it sees Nielsen's (NLSN) intrinsic value well in excess of $40/share.

WindAcre was notified of the new deal ahead of time, though it hasn't said whether it supports a transaction, the WSJ said, citing people familiar. WindAcre didn’t immediately respond to a WSJ request for comment on Tuesday.