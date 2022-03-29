FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded higher on Tuesday after the announcement that founder Fred Smith will be relinquishing the CEO position at the company after a long tenure.

Morgan Stanley said the move is not likely to surprise the market, but noted that it does mark the end of an era of one of the most iconic CEOs in corporate American history with Fred Smith passing the baton. The choice of Raj Subramaniam as a replacement is also not considered a surprise.

Analyst Ravi Shanker: "Subramaniam has been COO since 2019 and was widely viewed as Mr. Smith’s eventual successor. As COO, he has helped shepherd FDX through the pandemic and with a 30+ year career at FDX, and is very well known to investors... Subramaniam has been at FDX for a long time and has been a key player, if not a co-architect, of the current strategy and we do not see a high probability of a sudden and dramatic pivot in strategy (like combining Express and Ground as thought by some investors, for example) any time soon."

Near-term priorities at FedEx (FDX) are expected to include improving margins at Express and particularly at Ground, while trying to keep the growth engine going. Looking ahead, FedEx (FDX) has its first analyst day in ten years scheduled for June 28.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) rose 2.57% premarket to $235.97 following the CEO announcement.