Clinical-stage biotech, IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), has added ~39% in the pre-market Tuesday after announcing a worldwide collaboration agreement with French pharma giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), targeting oncology, autoimmune and inflammation.

Per the terms, the two companies will work together to develop IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three autoimmune/inflammation targets based on IGM’s proprietary IgM antibody technology platform.

The deal “will accelerate the development of our IgM antibody platform across multiple areas of high unmet need beyond our current pipeline efforts,” Chief Executive of IGM Biosciences (IGMS) Fred Schwarzer said.

As part of the agreement, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) will receive $150M in upfront payments and milestone payments worth over $6 billion.

For oncology targets, Sanofi (SNY) has also agreed to a 50:50 profit share in certain territories and tiered royalties from the rest of the world. IGM Biosciences (IGMS) will receive tiered royalties for autoimmune/inflammation targets. In addition, Sanofi (SNY) will purchase $100 million of IGM's non-voting common stock.

Announcing its 4Q 2021 results, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) reported $229.5M of cash and investments at the year end, indicating a ~37% decline from the prior year.

The projections for collaboration and license revenue in 2022 as well as the forecast for year-end cash and investments are expected in May, when the company issues 1Q 2022 results.

The Wall Street analysts have no revenue projections for the company this year.