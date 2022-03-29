Southwest Gas Holdings prices upsized 5.5M stock offering
Mar. 29, 2022 7:35 AM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) trades 3.5% down premarket after priced an underwritten public offering of 5.5M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00/share for net proceeds of ~$392.5M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 825,000 shares of common stock.
- Offering is expected to close on March 31, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund the Company's acquisition of Questar Pipelines.
- Earlier, Southwest Gas to launch $400M-share offering