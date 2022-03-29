Southwest Gas Holdings prices upsized 5.5M stock offering

  • Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) trades 3.5% down premarket after priced an underwritten public offering of 5.5M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00/share for net proceeds of ~$392.5M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 825,000 shares of common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 31, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund the Company's acquisition of Questar Pipelines.
  • Earlier, Southwest Gas to launch $400M-share offering
