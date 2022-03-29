Latch makes operational changes to enable continued growth
Mar. 29, 2022 7:40 AM ETLatch, Inc. (LTCH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) names Barry Schaeffer as interim CFO, succeeding Garth Mitchell, effective immediately.
- Mr. Mitchell is transitioning out of the Company to pursue other opportunities and his last day at the company will be May 10.
- The Company has already begun a search process for a new CFO.
- Mr. Schaeffer joined the company as Senior VP, Finance in August 2021.
- Junji Nakamura will also assume a new role as Chief Accounting Officer.
- Mr. Nakamura joined the company in April 2020 and most recently served as Senior VP, Corporate Controller.
- As part of this operational evolution, COO Ali Hussain's duties are also shifting; he will retain his title as COO but will be stepping down as an executive officer and principal operating officer.
- Press Release