Latch makes operational changes to enable continued growth

Mar. 29, 2022 7:40 AM ETLatch, Inc. (LTCH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) names Barry Schaeffer as interim CFO, succeeding Garth Mitchell, effective immediately.
  • Mr. Mitchell is transitioning out of the Company to pursue other opportunities and his last day at the company will be May 10.
  • The Company has already begun a search process for a new CFO.
  • Mr. Schaeffer joined the company as Senior VP, Finance in August 2021.
  • Junji Nakamura will also assume a new role as Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Mr. Nakamura joined the company in April 2020 and most recently served as Senior VP, Corporate Controller.
  • As part of this operational evolution, COO Ali Hussain's duties are also shifting; he will retain his title as COO but will be stepping down as an executive officer and principal operating officer.
  • Press Release
