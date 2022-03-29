Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +3.2% pre-market after saying it bought a minority interest in Ocean Minerals Ltd., an explorer of seabed resources containing metals critical to the growing renewable energy market; financial terms are not disclosed.

Ocean Minerals recently was awarded a license by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority for exploration of polymetallic nodules in the area, which is one of several offshore locations worldwide with large, accessible deposits of nodules containing a high content of critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese and rare earth metals that are essential for the production of high-capacity batteries.

Transocean says it will work with Ocean Minerals on the technology and services that will be required to collect nodules from the seabed upon receipt of a production license.

