Transocean invests in seabed minerals exploration via Ocean Minerals stake

Mar. 29, 2022

Transocean oil rig ships anchored off Elefsina, Greece

Ion-Creations/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +3.2% pre-market after saying it bought a minority interest in Ocean Minerals Ltd., an explorer of seabed resources containing metals critical to the growing renewable energy market; financial terms are not disclosed.

Ocean Minerals recently was awarded a license by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority for exploration of polymetallic nodules in the area, which is one of several offshore locations worldwide with large, accessible deposits of nodules containing a high content of critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese and rare earth metals that are essential for the production of high-capacity batteries.

Transocean says it will work with Ocean Minerals on the technology and services that will be required to collect nodules from the seabed upon receipt of a production license.

With Gulf of Mexico dayrates soaring, Transocean expects to reactivate cold-stacked drillships soon, Henrik Alex writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

