Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret launch new co-brand Mastercard
Mar. 29, 2022 7:51 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (ADS), VSCOMABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial (NYSE:ADS) launched a new co-brand credit card program with Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) for providing customers with a modernized credit offering across channels.
- Also, both the companies renewed their long-standing private label credit card program relationship.
- Mastercard (MA) will be the network for both offerings.
- The Victoria’s Secret Mastercard utilizes tap-to-pay technology and is compatible with all digital wallets and offers increased anti-fraud security to create a seamless and safe path-to-purchase for all cardmembers.
- "Our renewed agreement expands our product suite to include a co-brand card with Mastercard, enabling us to offer our award-winning credit and loyalty products to Victoria’s Secret customers, driving customer value and continuing our commitment to expansive innovation," EVP and chief commercial officer, Bread Financial Val Greer commented.