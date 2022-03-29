Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret launch new co-brand Mastercard

Mar. 29, 2022 7:51 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (ADS), VSCOMABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Cash back rewards point concept.

B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bread Financial (NYSE:ADS) launched a new co-brand credit card program with Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) for providing customers with a modernized credit offering across channels.
  • Also, both the companies renewed their long-standing private label credit card program relationship.
  • Mastercard (MA) will be the network for both offerings.
  • The Victoria’s Secret Mastercard utilizes tap-to-pay technology and is compatible with all digital wallets and offers increased anti-fraud security to create a seamless and safe path-to-purchase for all cardmembers.
  • "Our renewed agreement expands our product suite to include a co-brand card with Mastercard, enabling us to offer our award-winning credit and loyalty products to Victoria’s Secret customers, driving customer value and continuing our commitment to expansive innovation," EVP and chief commercial officer, Bread Financial Val Greer commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.