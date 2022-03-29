IGM Biosciences stock surges on proposed stock offering

Mar. 29, 2022 7:53 AM ETIGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares have surged ~36% pre-market after the biotech firm announced an underwritten public offering of $200M shares if its common stock, and in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, non-voting common stock.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
  • Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30M of shares at the public offering price.
  • In other news, IGMS has signed a worldwide collaboration agreement with French pharma giant Sanofi
