Beachbody Company is called fairly valued by BofA in first ratings look

Mar. 29, 2022 7:55 AM ETThe Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bank of America started off coverage on Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) with a cautious view on the fitness company.

Analyst Joanna Zhao and team said they are are constructive on the large fitness total addressable market and long-term margin benefit from subscription mix shift, however they think Beachbody (BODY) is valued at a fair discount to the broader comp group due to lower growth, lower margins, higher churn, expected losses through 2023 and possible liquidity concerns.

Bank of America tagged Beachbody (BODY) with a Neutral rating, which is said to reflect the potential need of the company to raise capital to fund losses and a general preference for reopening stocks in the first half of the year.

A price objective of $2.40 is set on Beachbody Company (BODY).

Shares of Beachbody (BODY) rose 1.91% in premarket trading to $2.13 vs. the post-SPAC range of $1.51 to $13.50.

Seeking Alpha authors have a bullish view of BODY.

