Sangoma acquires NetFortris for $68M upfront consideration
Mar. 29, 2022 7:55 AM ETSangoma Technologies Corporation (SAMOF), SANGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sangoma Technologies (OTCPK:SAMOF) has acquired NetFortris Corporation for $68M in upfront, fixed consideration and up to $12M in an ‘Earn-out’ for total consideration of up to $80M if the Contingent Consideration is fully earned.
- The Contingent Consideration shall be based on the achievement of certain business performance metrics and, to the extent earned, be paid in cash after 12 months from the date of closing.
- The addition bolsters Sangoma into the upper echelon of SaaS communications providers and extends our industry leading suite of cloud services with new MSP capabilities, thereby delivering even more ‘one stop shopping’ for our customers and providing larger ‘share of wallet’ for Sangoma.
- The cash portion of the Upfront Consideration was funded through a combination of cash on hand and an amended credit facility with its existing lenders.
- Sangoma will have ~$110M of debt on a pro-forma basis, equating to ~2.3x pro-forma net debt to Adjusted EBITDA.
- The equity portion of the Upfront Consideration was satisfied by issuing ~1.5M common shares of Sangoma, and such number of common shares issued was based on the fifteen (15)-day volume weighted average price of Sangoma’s common shares as of March 25, 2022.
- The very strong recurring revenue of NetFortris will bring Sangoma closer to 75% (pro-forma) of revenue in Services.
- Based upon the fixed, upfront portion of the purchase price, the implied valuation is ~1.3x expected annualized revenue.