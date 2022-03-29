Helbiz jumps 7% after CEO buys units in private investment offering

Mar. 29, 2022 7:57 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stated Tuesday that Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella has purchased 350,000 units, worth $1M. 
  • Each unit comprises of one common share and one warrant to purchase an additional share at $11.50 per share. These units pertain to August 2021 Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering.
  • "As the market matures, we see global interest in bringing micro-mobility to their streets. Right now, just in the United States, we’re in conversations with over a dozen local governments, universities and B2B partners about providing our services," stated Palella.
  • Stock is up 7% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier (Mar. 25), Helbiz stock jumps on selection as public e-bike vendor for Belgrade
