Sea Limited's e-commerce unit Shopee exits India
Mar. 29, 2022 7:58 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sea (NYSE:SE) is shutting down its e-commerce business, Shopee, in India on March 29 - Reuters.
- It plans to process all orders placed before March 29 and will provide after-sales support services.
- The announcement comes after India decided to ban Sea’s popular title “Free Fire” in the country last month.
- This led to a loss of over $15B in Shopee’s market cap.
- The company also said that it is closing down the business in the South Asian market due to “global market uncertainties.”
- This is the second pullback for Shopee this month, after it exited the market in France.
- Shopee has expanded to as many as nine global markets including Brazil, Poland, Mexico, Colombia and Chile in recent years.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Goodridge sees the decision as a clear positive for SE as they have struggled to make the underlying unit economics work in the India market.
- UBS analyst Navin Killa says it may signal an improving discipline in cash burn.
- Se shares up 3% premarket.