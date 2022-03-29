Sea Limited's e-commerce unit Shopee exits India

Mar. 29, 2022

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Sea (NYSE:SE) is shutting down its e-commerce business, Shopee, in India on March 29 - Reuters.
  • It plans to process all orders placed before March 29 and will provide after-sales support services.
  • The announcement comes after India decided to ban Sea’s popular title “Free Fire” in the country last month.
  • This led to a loss of over $15B in Shopee’s market cap.
  • The company also said that it is closing down the business in the South Asian market due to “global market uncertainties.”
  • This is the second pullback for Shopee this month, after it exited the market in France.
  • Shopee has expanded to as many as nine global markets including Brazil, Poland, Mexico, Colombia and Chile in recent years.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Goodridge sees the decision as a clear positive for SE as they have struggled to make the underlying unit economics work in the India market.
  • UBS analyst Navin Killa says it may signal an improving discipline in cash burn.
  • Se shares up 3% premarket.
