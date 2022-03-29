Nikola signs deal aimed at helping customers find financing
Mar. 29, 2022 8:09 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced that it struck a deal with finance company ENGS Commercial to help facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles through financing options.
- Working directly through the Nikola dealer network, ENGS will offer customer finance solutions for the purchase of Nikola vehicles, charging assets and infrastructure requirements to offer a broad range of financial solutions.
- ENGS will also help Nikola and its dealers facilitate sales by offering floorplan financing solutions to the dealers, parts and service financing and other related capital requirements.
- "Our partnership with ENGS will strengthen our ability to help even more fleets transition to zero-emissions by offering a variety of innovative solutions for those customers that require alternative financing options," said Nikola Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady on the development.
- Shares of Nikola (NKLA) fell 0.10% in premarket trading to $10.39.