Accenture makes strategic investment in data technology startup Inrupt

Mar. 29, 2022 8:14 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Professional services firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has announced a strategic investment in data technology startup, Inrupt, through its venture arm, Accenture Ventures. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
  • Co-founded by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inrupt will join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps.
  • Inrupt is an enterprise software company that helps people, organizations and app developers overcome the issue of siloed data. Its Enterprise Solid Server platform - based on Berners-Lee's open-source web technology Solid - helps businesses and governments to offer consumers and citizens with personal data vaults.
  • Yesterday, Accenture announced a deal to acquire Trancom ITS
