BRP upsizes senior revolving credit facility to $600M
Mar. 29, 2022 8:15 AM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BRP (NASDAQ:BRP) subsidiary, Baldwin Risk Partners amended its senior revolving credit facility to increase the committed line under the facility from $475M to $600M, effective immediately.
- "We have meaningfully extended the facility’s maturity and adjusted our financial covenant profile to provide a broad margin of safety ahead of the closing of our acquisition of Westwood Insurance Agency, which will temporarily increase our leverage," CFO Brad Hale commented.
- Interest rates on the amended facility were changed to the SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment of 10 basis points, plus an amount between 200 bps and 300 bps, depending on BRP's total net leverage ratio.
- The total net leverage covenant was increased to 7.0x EBITDA while maturity date of the revolver was extended to Apr. 1, 2027.