Ocuphire eye drop Nyxol for reversing pupil dilation meets main goal in 2nd phase 3 trial
Mar. 29, 2022 8:18 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) said a second late stage study of its eye drop Nyxol for reversing pharmacologically-induced dilation of pupil (mydriasis), met its main goal.
- The phase 3 trial, dubbed MIRA-3, enrolled 368 people (336 adults and 32 adolescents at or over age 12) who received either Nyxol (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) or vehicle control (placebo) one hour after receiving one of 3 mydriatic agents, which are used to dilate pupils for eye exams and in surgical procedures.
- The study met its main goal with 58% of people (study eye) treated with Nyxol returning to ≤ 0.2 mm of their baseline pupil diameter (PD) at 90 minutes compared to 6% of people (study eye) receiving placebo.
- The study also met key secondary goal, which included, onset of action with 42% of people at baseline PD by 60 minutes post-dose compared to 2% on placebo.
- The company added that significantly more Nyxol-treated people returned to normal PD or smaller than placebo-treated people all time points from 1 hour to 24 hours.
- Nyxol was well tolerated with no serious adverse events or withdrawals due to adverse events.
- The company had reported positive results from a phase 3 trial called MIRA-2 of Nyxol for reversal of mydriasis (RM) in March 2021.
- "We intend to file an NDA with the U.S. FDA in late 2022, which, if approved, would position Ocuphire for commercial launch of Nyxol in RM in the second half of 2023," said Ocuphire President and CEO Mina Sooch.
- OCUP -5.88% premarket to $4.00