VIX trades below 20 for the first time in two months

The S&P 500 VIX Index (VIX), which tracks volatility in the market, has traded below 20 for the first time in over two months, dating back to Jan. 13. The index also pushed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 13 as well.

The move came as market volatility eased up on Tuesday, with investors approaching the morning from a risk-on stance. The retreat in the VIX has also impacted volatility-based ETFs and ETNs, investment vehicles like short-term, long-term, and leveraged volatility funds.

Short Term Volatility Funds: The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY).

Medium Term Volatility Funds: The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM).

Leveraged Volatility Funds: The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY).

Looking longer-term, the VIX has now also come down 48.8% from its earlier March high of 37.5 back on Mar. 8.

Daily price action: VXX -1%, VIXY -2.4%, VXZ +0.1%, VIXM +0.1%, and UVXY -3.5%.

See below a year-to-date chart of the volatility index and its recent decline along with information on how the index has traded alongside the S&P 500.