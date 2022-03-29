Hot Stocks: FDX CEO transition; LHCG getting bought; EVTL rallies; AVAH drops on earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) took center stage in Tuesday's pre-market trading, as the company's founder announced that he was stepping down from day-to-day control of the package delivery giant. Investors cheered the firm's chosen successor, sending the stock higher in pre-market action.

In other news, LHC Group (LHCG) advanced on a deal to be acquired by UnitedHealth (UNH). At the same time, Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) posted a double-digit percentage gain after revealing strong pre-orders for its electric aircraft product.

Turning to a notable decliner, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) suffered selling pressure before the opening bell. The stock dropped on worse-than-expected quarterly results.

Gainers

FedEx (FDX) pushed higher in pre-market trading following the announcement of a major leadership transition. The stock rose 2% on the news.

The company revealed that founder and long-time CEO Fred Smith would give up his role as chief executive to become executive chairman. Meanwhile, current COO Raj Subramaniam will take over the CEO position.

Home-health business LHC Group (LHCG) also saw pre-market gains, boosted by news that it has agreed to be acquired by UnitedHealth (UNH). Shares of LHCG jumped about 7% before the opening bell, rising to about $168.50.

Under the terms of the agreement, UNH's Optum Health will pay $170 per share in cash to acquire LHCG. The deal has a total value of $5.4B.

Meanwhile, news of a strong pace of incoming orders sent Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) sharply higher. The stock climbed more than 13% in pre-market action after the aerospace firm said it exceeded its entire 500-unit pre-order for its VX4 electric aircraft.

Decliner

Disappointing quarterly results sparked a pre-market decline in Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). The company posted a substantial loss for Q4, while analysts were predicting a profit.

Revenue also came in below projections, dropping nearly 2% from last year to reach about $414M. Weighed down by the results, AVAH dropped nearly 14% before the opening bell.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.