Hot Stocks: FDX CEO transition; LHCG getting bought; EVTL rallies; AVAH drops on earnings

Mar. 29, 2022 8:36 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)LHCG, UNH, EVTL, AVAHBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) took center stage in Tuesday's pre-market trading, as the company's founder announced that he was stepping down from day-to-day control of the package delivery giant. Investors cheered the firm's chosen successor, sending the stock higher in pre-market action.

In other news, LHC Group (LHCG) advanced on a deal to be acquired by UnitedHealth (UNH). At the same time, Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) posted a double-digit percentage gain after revealing strong pre-orders for its electric aircraft product.

Turning to a notable decliner, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) suffered selling pressure before the opening bell. The stock dropped on worse-than-expected quarterly results.

Gainers

FedEx (FDX) pushed higher in pre-market trading following the announcement of a major leadership transition. The stock rose 2% on the news.

The company revealed that founder and long-time CEO Fred Smith would give up his role as chief executive to become executive chairman. Meanwhile, current COO Raj Subramaniam will take over the CEO position.

Home-health business LHC Group (LHCG) also saw pre-market gains, boosted by news that it has agreed to be acquired by UnitedHealth (UNH). Shares of LHCG jumped about 7% before the opening bell, rising to about $168.50.

Under the terms of the agreement, UNH's Optum Health will pay $170 per share in cash to acquire LHCG. The deal has a total value of $5.4B.

Meanwhile, news of a strong pace of incoming orders sent Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) sharply higher. The stock climbed more than 13% in pre-market action after the aerospace firm said it exceeded its entire 500-unit pre-order for its VX4 electric aircraft.

Decliner

Disappointing quarterly results sparked a pre-market decline in Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). The company posted a substantial loss for Q4, while analysts were predicting a profit.

Revenue also came in below projections, dropping nearly 2% from last year to reach about $414M. Weighed down by the results, AVAH dropped nearly 14% before the opening bell.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.