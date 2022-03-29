Volvo Trucks wins single largest commercial order to date for electric trucks
Mar. 29, 2022 8:25 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VLVLY) has surged 4.48% pre-market after it announced a record order for 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks from the global logistics company Maersk.
- The award marks the single largest commercial order to date for Volvo's electric trucks and adds to a previous order of 16 vehicles of the same model.
- Performance Team, part of the Maersk Group, placed the order, with the first electric trucks expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2022.
- All 126 trucks are scheduled for deployment by Q123.
- The Volvo VNR Electric has an operating range of up to 440 km and energy storage of up to 565kWh. The Class 8 electric trucks will be used in California for a variety of transport assignments, serving port drayage and warehouse distribution routes.