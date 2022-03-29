Bristol Myers’ lung cancer therapy undergoes EU review for use before surgery

Mar. 29, 2022

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced on Tuesday that the EU regulators validated its marketing application for immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) as a neoadjuvant treatment with chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The type II variation application submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is based on the results from the CheckMate -816 trial, the company said.
  • The validation of the application confirms the completion of its submission and marks the start of its review process.
  • If approved, Opdivo will become the first immunotherapy licensed in the EU for use before the surgery in NSCLC patients, Bristol Myers (BMY) said.
  • Early this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opdivo plus chemotherapy for certain NSCLC patients in a neoadjuvant setting.
