Bristol Myers’ lung cancer therapy undergoes EU review for use before surgery
Mar. 29, 2022 8:26 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced on Tuesday that the EU regulators validated its marketing application for immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) as a neoadjuvant treatment with chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The type II variation application submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is based on the results from the CheckMate -816 trial, the company said.
- The validation of the application confirms the completion of its submission and marks the start of its review process.
- If approved, Opdivo will become the first immunotherapy licensed in the EU for use before the surgery in NSCLC patients, Bristol Myers (BMY) said.
- Early this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opdivo plus chemotherapy for certain NSCLC patients in a neoadjuvant setting.