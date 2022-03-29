Mattel secures global rights with DreamWorks's Trolls to launch franchise toys in 2023

Mar. 29, 2022 8:29 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Mattel Corporate Headquarters Building

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) says it has signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Universal for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, a franchise for animated musical comedy films.
  • Under this deal, Mattel has the licensing rights to develop a full line of toys for the franchise, including dolls, vehicles, plush, games and more.
  • The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the world in fall 2023, just ahead of the November debut of the next Trolls movie in theaters across the globe.
  • That extends on existing partnership between Mattel and Universal Brand for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free, Illumination’s Minions, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World and Universal’s Fast & Furious.
  • "We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with Universal and DreamWorks and making great toys that will inspire children to find their happy place with a spectacular Trolls line," said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel.
