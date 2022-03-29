ChargePoint partners with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power for introducing CPaaS

Mar. 29, 2022

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

  • ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, a strategic, long-term investor in clean energy projects, for introducing new tailored financing solutions as part of the "ChargePoint as a Service" (CPaaS) product family to reduce upfront costs of EV charging technology for eligible customers.
  • Through this unique partnership, eligible customers can choose the CPaaS option that best fits their needs, which now includes both financed and turnkey charging.
  • The new financed option enables customers to pay for charging infrastructure as an operational expense, and the turnkey option enables customers offering public charging to host a station at zero cost to them.
  • With this, customers can implement a superior EV charging solution at no capital expense.
