ChargePoint partners with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power for introducing CPaaS
Mar. 29, 2022 8:30 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, a strategic, long-term investor in clean energy projects, for introducing new tailored financing solutions as part of the "ChargePoint as a Service" (CPaaS) product family to reduce upfront costs of EV charging technology for eligible customers.
- Through this unique partnership, eligible customers can choose the CPaaS option that best fits their needs, which now includes both financed and turnkey charging.
- The new financed option enables customers to pay for charging infrastructure as an operational expense, and the turnkey option enables customers offering public charging to host a station at zero cost to them.
- With this, customers can implement a superior EV charging solution at no capital expense.
- Shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.