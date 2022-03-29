Russian ruble extends gains to one-month high as stock trading resumes

Mar. 29, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Russian rubles, bills of various denominations

Elena Chelysheva/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Russian ruble is extending gains versus the dollar to the highest level since Feb 28, as the country's stock market gradually reopens after a near month-long suspension.
  • As the Russian stock market regains some ground in the fourth session since trading resumed, the ruble is rising 4% against the greenback at 84.00 in early morning trading Tuesday.
  • What's driving the ruble's rebound? The sanctioned country is switching to rubles for gas export payments and exporting firms are being mandated to convert 80% of their foreign currency earnings into rubles, ITI Capital Chief Investment Strategist Iskander Lutsko told Reuters.
  • "The market now really depends on progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Lutsko added.
  • Meanwhile, the ruble-based MOEX Russia Index (INDEXCF) slipped nearly 1% to $2.40K and down 37% YTD. Looking at Russian stocks individually, oil major Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) jumped almost 10% and state lender Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) (OTCPK:AKSJF) gained 8%.
  • Take a look at the latest updates regarding the Ukraine war.
