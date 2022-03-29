Jiuzi signs strategic cooperation deal with Skywell Automobile

Mar. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Energy vehicles franchisor and retailer Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Skywell Automobile, the manufacturer of Chinese electric vehicle "Skyworth."
  • The agreement was reached on Mar 16, 2022 through Jiuzi's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Zhejiang Jiuzi has won non-exclusive right to use Skywell's "Skyworth" trademark and sell its new EV6 SUV series during 2022-2023.
  • Through Skywell's preferential sales policies, Zhejiang Jiuzi plans to purchase 500 EVs of both mass-production and customized models.
  • The Skyworth EV6 comes with a full-electric variant with a NEDC-rated range of 600km (the EV6-600+) and a hybrid electric version with an estimated range of 1,000km (the EV6-HTi).
  • JZXN shares have climbed ~4% in response to the news
