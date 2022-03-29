SAN, STLA and EPAM among pre market gainers
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) +46% is expanding it footprint by establishing subsidiaries in Dubai and Australia.
- IGM Biosciences (IGMS) +32% on proposed stock offering.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) +23% GameStop, AMC and Bed Bath pull off a meme stock comeback.
- Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) +21% after agreeing to $16B sale to private equity consortium.
- The Lovesac (LOVE) +17% on Q4 results.
- Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) +13% as Avolon exceeds 500-unit preorder of VX4.
- ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) +13% on FY results.
- TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) +12% on Q4 results.
- 4D pharma (LBPS) +14%.
- NexImmune (NEXI) +12%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) +10%.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) +9% on Q4 results.
- 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) +9% on Q4 results.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) +9% on Q4 results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) +9% announces monotherapy patient received a transplant in APVO436 expansion trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- EPAM Systems (EPAM) +8%.
- LHC Group (LHCG) +7% after UnitedHealth agrees to purchase for $170/share.
- VolitionRx (VNRX) +7% signs exclusive $28 million license and supply agreement with Heska Corporation to distribute Nu.Q vet cancer screening test at the point of care.
- VBI Vaccines (VBIV) +7% announces PreHevbro is now available in the United States for the prevention of hepatitis B in adults.
- Stellantis (STLA) +6%.
- Helbiz (HLBZ) +6% after CEO buys units in private investment offering.
- Genetron Holdings (GTH) +6% on Q4 results.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) +6%.
- Safe-T Group (SFET) +6% on Q4 results.
- Banco Santander (SAN) +6%.