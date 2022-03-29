Jefferies cut its price target on Hold-rated Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to $19 to account for a difficult near-term setup.

"Despite our expectations for positive near-term spending trends due to increased product bundling, heightened risk from rising fuel, labor and consumable costs, as well as meaningfully higher leverage with rising rates temper our views," noted analyst David Katz.

Also in the mix, a recent consumer survey conducted by Jefferies suggested near-term COVID and geopolitical trepidation among avid cruisers, which is noted to align with the reported declines in recent occupancy trends and could flatten the recovery. That helped to keep Jefferies cautious on the near-term upside for CCL shares.

Carnival (CCL) traded 3.04% higher in the premarket session on Tuesday along with other travel stocks, but has underperformed the broad market over the last six weeks.