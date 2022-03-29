PSYC secures $350K in equity-based financing
Mar. 29, 2022 8:40 AM ETPSYC Corporation (PSYC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PSYC (OTCPK:PSYC) secured $350K in equity-based financing.
- A total of 17.5M PSYC shares were sold at $0.02/share and include warrant options for the right to purchase up to an additional 20M shares over the next 12 months.
- The investment was completed by Trent Sullivan, a private investor.
- This financing will be used to advance certain initiatives, such as commencing the audit of PSYC's 2021 financials, expanding monetization strategies related to Psychedelic Spotlight, and continuing to explore diversification opportunities for Spotlight Media, according to CEO David Flores.