Tellurian,NeoGenomics, Dave & Buster's Entertainment among premarket losers' pack
- NeoGenomics (NEO) -29% on Q1 guidance cut; CEO to quit
- Progenity (PROG) -22% on Q4 earnings release.
- Stryve Foods (SNAX) -21% releases inaugural shareholder report.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) -19% on Q4 earnings release.
- Lipocine (LPCN) -15% its partner received FDA approval of TLANDO™.
- Lightning eMotors (ZEV) -13% on Q4 earnings release.
- Marin Software (MRIN) -11%.
- Conn's (CONN) -10% on Q4 earnings release.
- Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) -9%.
- NextDecade (NEXT) -9% on FY earnings release.
- The OLB Group (OLB) -9% on FY earnings release.
- Kaixin Auto (KXIN) -8%.
- Tellurian (TELL) -6%.
- Sphere 3D (ANY) -6%.
- Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) -6% its eye drop Nyxol for reversing pupil dilation meets main goal in 2nd phase 3 trial.
- Koss (KOSS) -5%.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) -5% on Q4 earnings release