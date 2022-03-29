Soleno Therapeutics stock slumps on pricing ~$15M stock offering
Mar. 29, 2022 8:45 AM ETSoleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40M common shares at $0.25/share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 20M common shares at $0.24/pre-funded warrant.
- Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant is being sold together with one, immediately exercisable common warrant with a five year term to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.
- Gross proceeds are estimated to be ~$14.8M. Net proceeds will be used to fund Soleno's current research and development efforts primarily focused on advancing its lead candidate, DCCR tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, and to provide for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on Mar. 31, 2022.
- SLNO shares -23.50% pre-market