VolitionRx stock rises 7% on license deal with Heska for Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test

Mar. 29, 2022

  • VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) will get $10M upfront from Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in exchange for exclusive worldwide rights to sell VolitionRx's Nu.Q Vet Cancer screening test at the point of care for companion animals.
  • Volition will also receive up to $18M based on the achievement of near/mid-term milestones.
  • The agreement grants Heska exclusive rights to commercialize the Nu.Q for canine cancer screening and monitoring at the point of care. It also enables Heska to access a wider test menu for companion animals, including feline cancer.
  • In addition, Volition has granted Heska non-exclusive rights to sell the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test in kit format for companion animals, through Heska's network of central reference laboratories.
  • Volition's Nu.Q test will operate on Heska's proprietary Element i+ Immunodiagnostic Analyzer, a point of care platform.
