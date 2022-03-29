UPS expands deal with Google Cloud to analyze surge in data coming from RFID chips on packages
Mar. 29, 2022
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to announce an expansion of its 2019 deal with Alphabet’s Google Cloud as the logistics company rolls out new data initiatives - WSJ.
- The companies declined to comment on the size of the cloud capacity increase or the value of the deal.
- THe company will receive increased network, storage and compute capacity and will continue using Google’s artificial-intelligence and machine-learning tools to analyze its incoming data, which is expected to surge with the introduction of initiatives such as putting radio-frequency identification chips (RFID) on packages.
- In 2021, UPSdelivered more than 25M packages a day, up from 24.7M a day in 2020.
- UPS shares up 1.1% premarket.
