UPS expands deal with Google Cloud to analyze surge in data coming from RFID chips on packages

Mar. 29, 2022 8:49 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)GOOGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Tours UPS Facility Distributing Vaccines

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to announce an expansion of its 2019 deal with Alphabet’s Google Cloud as the logistics company rolls out new data initiatives - WSJ.
  • The companies declined to comment on the size of the cloud capacity increase or the value of the deal.
  • THe company will receive increased network, storage and compute capacity and will continue using Google’s artificial-intelligence and machine-learning tools to analyze its incoming data, which is expected to surge with the introduction of initiatives such as putting radio-frequency identification chips (RFID) on packages.
  • In 2021, UPSdelivered more than 25M packages a day, up from 24.7M a day in 2020.
  • UPS shares up 1.1% premarket.
