Reynolds Consumer Products falls after double downgrade from Goldman Sachs

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) fell in early trading on Tuesday after catching a double downgrade from Goldman Sachs.

"While we continue to be impressed with the company’s scaled position in its respective categories, strong executional prowess and evident pricing power, both management’s EBITDA guidance and FactSet consensus estimates appear to be too high to us," warned analyst Jason English.

Rising inflation is seen clipping REYN's earnings with its elevated profit sensitivity to COGS changes and limited offsets ahead with pricing growth due to consumer pushback. The consumer products company is noted to have already pulled the lever on lowering overhead expenses. That all adds to the potential for earnings misses in 2022.

Goldman Sachs lowered Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Buy. The price target on REYN was cut to $26 from $34.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) shed 3.07% in premarket trading to land at $28.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.50 to $32.29.