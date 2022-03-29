Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) signs two sale-and-purchase agreements with China's ENN to supply a combined 2.7M metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years, with first deliveries expected to begin as early as 2026.

Energy Transfer says the two SPAs mark a significant event in moving the Lake Charles LNG project towards a final investment decision by year-end.

ENN is one of the largest natural gas distributors in China, has an annual LNG distribution capacity of more than 10B cm and runs the first large-scale private LNG terminal in China.

"Strong cash flows, an inexpensive valuation, and major dividend increases in either 2022 or 2023 make Energy Transfer look like a solid investment," Jonathan Weber writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.