Energy Transfer, China's ENN sign 20-year supply deals for Lake Charles LNG

Mar. 29, 2022 8:53 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor46 Comments

Three Pipeline Reflecting Blue Sky

zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) signs two sale-and-purchase agreements with China's ENN to supply a combined 2.7M metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years, with first deliveries expected to begin as early as 2026.

Energy Transfer says the two SPAs mark a significant event in moving the Lake Charles LNG project towards a final investment decision by year-end.

ENN is one of the largest natural gas distributors in China, has an annual LNG distribution capacity of more than 10B cm and runs the first large-scale private LNG terminal in China.

"Strong cash flows, an inexpensive valuation, and major dividend increases in either 2022 or 2023 make Energy Transfer look like a solid investment," Jonathan Weber writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.