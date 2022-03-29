China SXT Pharmaceuticals climbs on heavy volume

Mar. 29, 2022 8:54 AM ETChina SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • After back-to-back sessions of losses, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) have added more than 44% in the pre-market Tuesday on surging volume.
  • China SXT (SXTC) is focused on research, production, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets in China. The company has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the year so far, as shown in this graph.
  • However, currently, over 13 million China SXT (SXTC) shares have changed hands, more than double the 65-day average volume of ~6.2 million.
  • The sudden interest in the company comes at a time other pharmaceutical companies with roots in China have recorded modest moves in the pre-market.
  • Several days ago, the group made strong gains after a slump driven by U.S. regulatory concerns.
