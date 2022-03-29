Academy Sports & Outdoors jumps after solid beat: Q4 Earnings
Mar. 29, 2022 9:11 AM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) pops up 8% after the retailer reported comparable sales growth of 13.1% with beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.81B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $40M.
- The company linked this increase in revenue to strong consumer demand for sports and outdoors products that led to an increase in total transactions and average ticket.
- For the full year, revenue increased 19.1% to a record $6.77B.
- E-commerce sales for the quarter rose 22.7% vs. 4Q20 and +97.2% vs. 4Q19.
- Gross profit increased 17% Y/Y to a record $584.1M. The gross margin rate improved by 110 bps to 32.3%
- GAAP EPS of $1.57; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.24.
- The company ended the quarter with ash and cash equivalents of $486M. Merchandise inventories were $1.2B, an increase of 18.4% compared to the end of fiscal 2020.
- On buyback front, Academy Sports & Outdoors repurchased 10.6M shares worth $411.4M in FY21.
- FY 22 Guidance: Net sales expected to be in the range $6.56B to $6.77B vs. consensus of $6.66B; Comparable sales: -4% to -1%; GAAP EPS: $6.55-$7.10; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.17.