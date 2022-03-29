Mid-stage trials show proof of concept for Aldeyra immune-mediated disease candidate

Mar. 29, 2022 8:59 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Autoimmune diseases-- concept of medical diagnosis in doctor"s notes on yellow background

Vladimir Agapov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Top-line results from three phase 2 trials have demonstrated proof of concept for ADX-629, a first-in-class oral RASP modulator for immune-mediated diseases from Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX).
  • Shares are up 4% premarket.
  • The company said data indicated signs of pharmacodynamic and clinical activity consistent reduction in inflammation.
  • The three trials tested ADX-629 in psoriasis, asthma, and COVID-19.
  • After 12 weeks of treatment with ADX-629, psoriasis patients saw a statistically significant decrease in psoriasis area and severity index ("PASI") score.
  • Compared to placebo treatment, asthma patients on ADX-629 saw statistically significant reductions in plasma levels of cytokines IL-5 and TNFα.
  • Mild to moderate COVID-19 patients treated with ADX-629 for four weeks saw a higher change from baseline in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Score compared to those on placebo.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor BioFlamingo Research says that Aldeyra (ALDX) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.