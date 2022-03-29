Mid-stage trials show proof of concept for Aldeyra immune-mediated disease candidate
Mar. 29, 2022 8:59 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Top-line results from three phase 2 trials have demonstrated proof of concept for ADX-629, a first-in-class oral RASP modulator for immune-mediated diseases from Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX).
- Shares are up 4% premarket.
- The company said data indicated signs of pharmacodynamic and clinical activity consistent reduction in inflammation.
- The three trials tested ADX-629 in psoriasis, asthma, and COVID-19.
- After 12 weeks of treatment with ADX-629, psoriasis patients saw a statistically significant decrease in psoriasis area and severity index ("PASI") score.
- Compared to placebo treatment, asthma patients on ADX-629 saw statistically significant reductions in plasma levels of cytokines IL-5 and TNFα.
- Mild to moderate COVID-19 patients treated with ADX-629 for four weeks saw a higher change from baseline in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Score compared to those on placebo.
