Home prices climb even more in January: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller
Mar. 29, 2022 9:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- January S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
- HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) +1.8% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus, +1.4% prior (revised).
- HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A) +1.4% M/M vs. +1.0% consensus, % +1.1% prior.
- HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +19.1% Y/Y vs. +18.4% consensus, +18.6% prior.
- Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in January. Phoenix led the way with a 32.6% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 30.8% increase and Miami with a 28.1% increase.