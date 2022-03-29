Home prices climb even more in January: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller

Mar. 29, 2022 9:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wooden houses with yellow arrows up. housing boom, property market growing, high demand for real estate, house prices rising concept

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

  • January S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) +1.8% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus, +1.4% prior (revised).
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A) +1.4% M/M vs. +1.0% consensus, % +1.1% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +19.1% Y/Y vs. +18.4% consensus, +18.6% prior.
  • Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in January. Phoenix led the way with a 32.6% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 30.8% increase and Miami with a 28.1% increase.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.