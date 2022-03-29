Rare Element Resources announces appointment of Wayne Rich as CFO

Mar. 29, 2022 9:06 AM ETRare Element Resources Ltd. (REEMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Rare Element Resources (OTCQB:REEMF) appoints Wayne Rich as its CFO and provide a progress update on the rare earth processing and separation demonstration plant project.
  • Mr. Rich is a financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in the resource industry, including with mining and metals companies.
  • The Co. is developing a rare earth demonstration plant in Upton, Wyoming near the Company’s Bear Lodge property and also anticipates that it will be complete in 18–26 months.
  • The processing and separating of rare earth elements from previously stockpiled Bear Lodge Project material is expected to take an additional 12–14 months.
  • Approximately one-half of the demonstration project cost will be funded through a Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewal Energy Assistance Agreement to General Atomics, which was finalized on October 1, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.