Rare Element Resources announces appointment of Wayne Rich as CFO
Mar. 29, 2022 9:06 AM ETRare Element Resources Ltd. (REEMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rare Element Resources (OTCQB:REEMF) appoints Wayne Rich as its CFO and provide a progress update on the rare earth processing and separation demonstration plant project.
- Mr. Rich is a financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in the resource industry, including with mining and metals companies.
- The Co. is developing a rare earth demonstration plant in Upton, Wyoming near the Company’s Bear Lodge property and also anticipates that it will be complete in 18–26 months.
- The processing and separating of rare earth elements from previously stockpiled Bear Lodge Project material is expected to take an additional 12–14 months.
- Approximately one-half of the demonstration project cost will be funded through a Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewal Energy Assistance Agreement to General Atomics, which was finalized on October 1, 2021.