MetLife's asset management business reports record $6B in 2021 global agricultural mortgage originations

Mar. 29, 2022 9:08 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Tree growing on coins stack for saving money concept. selective focus.

SmileStudioAP/iStock via Getty Images

  • MetLife Investment Management, institutional asset management business of MetLife (NYSE:MET), originated a record $6B in 2021 agricultural mortgage loans, exceeding its previous origination record by 20%.
  • This led to robust production for year end totaling agricultural mortgage loan assets under management to $22.9B.
  • A few agricultural lending transactions highlighted for 2021 include - LandFund Partners Soil Enrichment Fund ($125M senior secured accordion facility), Sierra Pacific Land & Timber ($200M senior secured financing), New Cold Seattle ($134M variable rate financing transaction) and Hormigas ($44M senior secured fixed rate financing).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.