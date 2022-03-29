MetLife's asset management business reports record $6B in 2021 global agricultural mortgage originations
Mar. 29, 2022 9:08 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MetLife Investment Management, institutional asset management business of MetLife (NYSE:MET), originated a record $6B in 2021 agricultural mortgage loans, exceeding its previous origination record by 20%.
- This led to robust production for year end totaling agricultural mortgage loan assets under management to $22.9B.
- A few agricultural lending transactions highlighted for 2021 include - LandFund Partners Soil Enrichment Fund ($125M senior secured accordion facility), Sierra Pacific Land & Timber ($200M senior secured financing), New Cold Seattle ($134M variable rate financing transaction) and Hormigas ($44M senior secured fixed rate financing).