Information Services acquires automated contracting solution Agreemint
Mar. 29, 2022 9:08 AM ETInformation Services Group, Inc. (III)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) acquired automated contracting solution Agreemint from its founders.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The AI-powered contracting platform brings new capabilities to the ISG GovernX vendor compliance and risk management solution and will be used by III to add value to future platform solutions now in development.
- Agreemint delivers automated contract authoring through a repository of legal positions to accelerate speed to contract.
- The acquisition is part of III's overall strategy to develop or acquire SaaS-based platforms to complement its advisory business and achieve consistent, double-digit recurring revenue growth.