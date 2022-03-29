VBI Vaccines launches Hepatitis B vaccine in U.S.
Mar. 29, 2022 9:08 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is trading ~8% higher in the premarket after it announced that its vaccine, PreHevbrio, would now be available in the United States, for active immunization against infections caused by all types of Hepatitis B virus in adults.
- The vaccine will have a wholesale acquisition cost or list price of $64.75 per dose, the company said.
- The vaccine, PreHevbrio, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year in November.
- VBI said it was working with a network of wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and federal accounts to enable broad access to its vaccine, and also expects to further build on its network in the coming weeks.
- Earlier this year, the company had announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on its 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine.