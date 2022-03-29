Oil falls below $100 per barrel as Russia / Ukraine peace talks show progress
Mar. 29, 2022 9:09 AM ETCL1:COM, OMVKY, TTE, EQNR, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Oil prices (CL1:COM) fell below $100/b ahead of the equity market open in the US Tuesday, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey showed progress.
- Following the talks, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia has decided to "drastically reduce hostilities," particularly around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
- Russia indicated that Tuesday's talks could pave the way for a meeting between Russian President Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy.
- European energy share price performance was split in morning trading, with Russia-exposed OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) rising ~5% and Total (TTE) ~flat; meanwhile, gas-levered Equinor (EQNR) fell ~6%.
- In the pre-market, US energy (XLE) is down 2% and the US Oil Fund (USO) is down ~3% ahead of the open.