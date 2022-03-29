S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones start hot; oil slides

The major U.S. equity indices started off in the green on Tuesday, as market participants look to build on Monday's gains and continue the recovery that has marked most of the past two weeks. The major market indices start positive with the (SP500) +0.8%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.0%, and Dow (DJI) +1.0%.

As the market trends higher, oil (CL1:COM) prices have drifted lower for the second day in a row, now hovering around the $100 a barrel level. In turn, market volatility levels have eased as commodities cool off ,which has sent the S&P 500 VIX Index (VIX) below the 20 marker, a new two-month low.

In bond trading, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield has slid six basis points to 2.42% and the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield has dipped three basis point to 2.36%.

On Monday, the yields for the 5-year and 30-year treasury bonds inverted for the first time since 2006, meaning that the yield for the shorter-term duration has moved above that of the longer-term one. This is considered a red flag for recession, although it is not as closely watched as the gap between the 2-year and the 10-year.

Looking at individual stocks, FedEx (FDX) has taken center stage, as the company's founder announced that he was stepping down from day-to-day control of the package delivery giant.

With regards to the Russia Ukraine war, the G7 energy ministers have rejected Vladimir Putin's demand that Russian natural gas should be paid for in rubles, saying it would be a "clear and unilateral violation of existing contracts."