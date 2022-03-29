Sidus Space stock rises premarket on upcoming launch of LizzieSat

Mar. 29, 2022 9:15 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 5% premarket after the firm announced the upcoming launch of its LizzieSat (LS) satellite to the International Space Station (ISS), slated for later this year.
  • LS is expected to be delivered to the ISS through NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract and deployed from a Japanese Experimentation Module Airlock using the Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payloads managed by SIDU.
  • "With our Preliminary Design Review complete, we are finalizing our customer payloads and tracking for a Q4 launch," said Jamie Adams, CTO, SIDU.
  • LS is a multi-mission satellite that supports custom payloads and customer needs leveraging space flight-proven communications, power, navigation and computing subsystems to provide customers data from Low Earth Orbit.
