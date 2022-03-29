Biogen ALS candidate failure puts further pressure on commercial portfolio, BofA says
Mar. 29, 2022 9:20 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) announcement on Monday that it is abandoning development of BIIB078, a phase 1 candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS"), adds additional pressure on the company's commercial portfolio, according to BofA Securities.
- The firm has a neutral rating and a $225 price target (~ 6% upside based on Monday's close.).
- Analyst Geoff Meacham said that Monday's development highlights growth concerns as Biogen's (BIIB) pipeline is composted mostly of early, high-risk, or niche assets.
- "We suspect investors are increasingly looking for meaningful step up in business development to address the declining commercial franchises," he wrote.
- Meacham added that he sees "better value elsewhere in biopharma."
