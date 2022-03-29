New LyondellBasell CEO Vanacker to take charge on May 23

Mar. 29, 2022 9:18 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) says Peter Vanacker will assume his role as the company's new CEO on May 23; the board announced Vanacker's hiring in December.

Vanacker brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, including serving as President and CEO of Neste since 2018; previously, he was CEO and Managing Director of CABB Group, and he was CEO and Managing Director of Treofan Group.

"LyondellBasell deserves a Buy rating due to fundamental upside," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.