LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) says Peter Vanacker will assume his role as the company's new CEO on May 23; the board announced Vanacker's hiring in December.

Vanacker brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, including serving as President and CEO of Neste since 2018; previously, he was CEO and Managing Director of CABB Group, and he was CEO and Managing Director of Treofan Group.

"LyondellBasell deserves a Buy rating due to fundamental upside," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.