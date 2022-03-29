VerifyMe announces receipt of largest brand protection order to date
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stated Tuesday that it has received a follow-on order for about 5M VerifyMe technology-enabled product labels from a cannabis client.
- The company told this client has added additional brand protection features enhancing product security on this new order, scheduled for delivery in the Q2 2022.
- "We believe this repeat order demonstrates the quality and effectiveness of our brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing consumers to authenticate the product as genuine and download product certificates of analysis as well as other engagement functions directly to their mobile phone," explained VerifyMe's CEO Patrick White.
