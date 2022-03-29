Snowflake rises for second day after unveiling data cloud for retail

Mar. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)AMZNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares rose again on Tuesday, adding to Monday's gains that were spurred by the announcement that the data warehousing company unveiled a data cloud for the retail industry.
  • The Retail Data Cloud will let companies collaborate across the industry and share data.
  • More than 1,000 retail and consumer products goods companies already use Snowflake (SNOW), including Albertsons, Rakuten and Kraft Heinz, the company said in a statement.
  • Snowflake (SNOW) shares rose slightly more than 3% to $243.50 in premarket trading, adding to Monday's 7.3% gain.
  • The Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) added that companies can share data across the ecosystem in real time and on all major cloud platforms, such as Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.
  • Additionally on Tuesday, Snowflake (SNOW) said it extended its relationship with Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services to improve demand forecasting and delivery for the consumer packaged goods industry.
  • Earlier this month, Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell sharply after the company forecast that sales growth was slowing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.