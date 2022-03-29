Snowflake rises for second day after unveiling data cloud for retail
Mar. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)AMZNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares rose again on Tuesday, adding to Monday's gains that were spurred by the announcement that the data warehousing company unveiled a data cloud for the retail industry.
- The Retail Data Cloud will let companies collaborate across the industry and share data.
- More than 1,000 retail and consumer products goods companies already use Snowflake (SNOW), including Albertsons, Rakuten and Kraft Heinz, the company said in a statement.
- Snowflake (SNOW) shares rose slightly more than 3% to $243.50 in premarket trading, adding to Monday's 7.3% gain.
- The Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) added that companies can share data across the ecosystem in real time and on all major cloud platforms, such as Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.
- Additionally on Tuesday, Snowflake (SNOW) said it extended its relationship with Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services to improve demand forecasting and delivery for the consumer packaged goods industry.
- Earlier this month, Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell sharply after the company forecast that sales growth was slowing.