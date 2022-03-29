R-Three Technologies announces acquisition of US-owned Societe Crane & Associates

Mar. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETR-Three Technologies, Inc. (RRRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • R-Three Technologies (OTCPK:RRRT) has just executed an agreement with Societe Crane & Associates which brings an international revenue and profit stream into its portfolio.
  • This acquisition is a building block in R3T’s plan to become a dominant international corporation in order to provide maximum shareholder value.
  • “As President of R3T’s International Development Division, we will be positioned to be a leader in Africa. With our current book of business and pipeline, we will continue to oversee large, profitable and lucrative projects in the immediate future.” said Joe Crane.
  • This acquisition showcases to shareholders the momentum we are building and the execution of the R3T’s strategic plan.
